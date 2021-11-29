Cairn Oil & Gas Sweeps FIPI's Annual Awards for the Petroleum Industry, Bags Best Production Company of the Year

The company also won awards for ‘Young Achiever female’ and ‘Young Achiever Male’ at the event hosted in New Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Cairn Oil & Gas, India’s largest private oil and gas exploration company, has been awarded the ‘Oil & Gas Production Company of the year’ along with two other recognitions at the FIPI Oil & Gas Awards organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) in New Delhi. The team at Cairn Oil & Gas also received awards for ‘Young Achiever Female’ and ‘Young Achiever Male’. The awards were conferred by Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs in the presence of other ministry dignitaries.

Receiving the prestigious ‘Oil & Gas Production Company of the Year’ award, Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil & Gas said, “This award is an important recognition for us as we strive to double our capacities and contribute 50% to India’s domestic production. At Cairn, we have expressed firm faith in India’s hydrocarbon potential – and we are committed to making fresh technology investments to augment output, not only from existing blocks but also in new OALP blocks. We are honoured to receive this award from FIPI and this will further motivate us to enable the government’s goal of achieving energy aatmanirbharta for India.” The ‘Young Achiever Female’ award was won by Neha Shah Sinha, Lead Petroleum Engineer at Cairn Oil & Gas, and the ‘Young Achiever Male’ title was awarded to Manu Khanna, Head, Growth Projects, Ravva oil field.

Cairn has been pioneering technology in its fields across the country through partnerships with global technology leaders. Recently, the company entered into alliances with Halliburton Company and Baker Hughes to augment production from its Rajasthan fields, increase reserve base from offshore assets, and study the possibility of shale production in Lower Barmer Hills area. Cairn’s technology prowess can be seen across the country. The Mangala field in Rajasthan is home to a full-field Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) polymer project that is among the largest of its kind in the world, also, a large Alkaline Surfactant Polymer (ASP) project is currently under design to be executed in the next few years. The field also marks the starting point of the Mangala pipeline – the world’s longest continuously heated and insulated pipeline that carries crude from the fields of Rajasthan to the refineries of Gujarat. The Ravva field, India’s first offshore asset, is home to India’s first TCP balance under-perforating with multilane compilation technique, which has granted access to multiple reservoirs from the same bore, improving recovery and asset reservoir management.

About Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone.

Cairn Oil & Gas has recently reiterated that it is a separate entity with no connection to Cairn Energy PLC, the Scottish oil and gas exploration company. The brand name ‘Cairn’ is now exclusively owned by Vedanta Limited, and all others will discontinue the use of the brand name ‘Cairn’.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world’s leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium& Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company’s flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta’s social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies company have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index 2020, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020, CSR Health Impact Award 2020, CII National Award 2020 for Excellence in Water Management, CII Digital Transformation Award 2020, ICSI National Award 2020 for excellence in Corporate Governance, People First HR Excellence Award 2020, ‘Company with Great Managers 2020’ by People Business and certified as a Great Place to Work 2021. Vedanta’s flagship Nand Ghar Project was identified as best CSR project by Government of Rajasthan. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

