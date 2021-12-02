Left Menu

Mexico agrees 22% minimum wage hike in 2022, industry group says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 02-12-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 02:34 IST
Mexico agrees 22% minimum wage hike in 2022, industry group says
  • Mexico

The Mexican government has agreed to increase the daily minimum wage next year by 22%, Mexican industry association CONCAMIN said in a statement on Wednesday.

CONCAMIN said it supported the move, which will raise salaries to 260.34 pesos ($12.15) a day in northern border zone and 172.87 pesos ($8.07) a day in the rest of country. ($1 = 21.4206 Mexican pesos)

