Mexico agrees 22% minimum wage hike in 2022, industry group says

The Mexican government has agreed to increase the daily minimum wage next year by 22%, Mexican industry association CONCAMIN said in a statement on Wednesday.

CONCAMIN said it supported the move, which will raise salaries to 260.34 pesos ($12.15) a day in northern border zone and 172.87 pesos ($8.07) a day in the rest of country. ($1 = 21.4206 Mexican pesos)

