Left Menu

Immensitas Private Limited raises $2.3M in Pre-series A1 round

Immensitas Private Limited has raised $2.3M in a Pre-Series A1 round co-led by growx ventures, Artha Venture Fund (AVF), and DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Atrium Angels, the ISB alumni sponsored micro VC fund.

ANI | Boston | Updated: 02-12-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 12:39 IST
Immensitas Private Limited raises $2.3M in Pre-series A1 round
Lemnisk. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Boston [US], December 2 (ANI/PR Newswire): Immensitas Private Limited has raised $2.3M in a Pre-Series A1 round co-led by growx ventures, Artha Venture Fund (AVF), and DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd. The round also saw participation from LogX Ventures and Atrium Angels, the ISB alumni sponsored micro VC fund. In July, the company had raised a round from AVF and LogX. The fresh funds will be used to strengthen the capabilities of Lemnisk, Immensitas' product offering, and market expansion.

Lemnisk's Customer Data Platform (CDP) led personalization and real-time marketing automation solution enables enterprises to stitch customer data across disparate data sources and activate them across multiple marketing channels and touchpoints. Sheetal Bahl, Partner, growx ventures, said, "We were very impressed with Lemnisk's data-first strategy to build out their product. This is in stark contrast to the existing marketing technology ecosystem which took a channel-first approach and is now trying to reorganize around data."

Aditi Kothari, DSP Investment Managers Pvt. Ltd., said, "Rinku, Praveen & Subra have an exciting and comprehensive vision for their CDP. For enterprise marketers, Lemnisk brings the Swiss Army knife needed to execute a wide variety of data-driven marketing use cases." Anirudh A Damani, Managing Partner, AVF, said, "The current round marks a 10x growth in our initial investment in under 8 months, as the Lemnisk team continues to leverage new-age technologies to help marketers take charge of their data! We are glad to have doubled down on this team!"

"This new round allows us to continue building on our ambitious vision of offering a platform that not only centralizes customer data but also quickly acts on real-time intelligence. Unlike other players who seek to replace large marketing clouds, our approach is to help customers extract better outcomes from their existing investments," said Subra Krishnan, CEO, Lemnisk. This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021