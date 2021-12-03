TTK Group Launches Virtual Carnatic Music Concert Series to Celebrate T.T. Narasimhan's Birth Centenary

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) To mark the centenary celebrations of TTK Group’s Founder-Chairman, Mr. T.T. Narasimhan, the company has organized the TTN 100 concert series. The concerts will be virtual, with each concert releasing every Sunday, starting 5th December. The concerts will be available completely free for anyone who is a fan of Carnatic music. The artists featured in this series of concerts are stalwarts like Anil Srinivasan, SikkilGurucharan as well as the relatively newer crop of musicians like Shreya Devnath, Viveick Rajagopalan, and many more. All you need to do is log on to the website www.ttn100.com and enjoy these concerts for free. The first 3 concerts to be featured on the website are listed below, with more to follow soon after.

Sunday 5th December 2021 · Anil Srinivasan (Piano) · SikkilGurucharan (Vocals) · Sumesh Narayanan (Mridangam | Cajon) Sunday 12th December 2021 A Carnatic Quartet · Shreya Devnath (Violin) · Praveen Sparsh (Mridangam) · Mylai M. Karthikeyan (Nadaswaram) · Adyar G Silambarasan (Thavil) Sunday 19th December 2021 Triveni · Pradeep Kumar (Vocals | Slide Guitar) · Viveick Rajagopalan (Mridangam | "Mridangam | Mridangam | Mridangam | Percussions | Electronics | Electronics, | Electronics" | Electronics) · Manonmani (Sarangi), · Lalitha Vijayakumar (Tambura) We at the TTK Group invite you to join us in a celebration of the birth centenary of Mr. T.T. Narasimhan. Follow @TTN.100 on Instagram and ‘TTN 100’ on Facebook to get updates. About the TTK Group The TTK Group was among the earliest to introduce such western goods in India, building up a vast network of distributors. Close to 150 products of the major multinational companies of the time came to India through TTK. In the early ‘30s, the TTK Group began its journey as a market-making partner and introduced foreign products into the Indian market. In fact, the Group has pioneered organized distribution in India. Over the years, the group has built powerful brands of its own, tenaciously gaining not just a pan-Indian but a global market as well for many of its products. The Group now has a turnover of over Rs. 2500 crores and a market capitalization of Rs. 10,000 crore and includes two publicly listed companies. Today TTK Group is an Rs. 2500 crores Group with 30 product categories and services with 16 manufacturing units, employing 6000 people and having export to every continent. The company has achieved this feat without ever losing its values while being committed to the consumer and maintaining product quality. Our consumer products are available at affordable prices and help make life better for society at large. Image: Anil Srinivasan (left), SikkilGurucharan (middle) and Sumesh Narayanan (right) weaving their magic in the TTN 100 Concert series PWR PWR

