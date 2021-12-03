Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 21:03 IST
Damaged Tirumala 2nd ghat road to be ready by month-end: Temple official
Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Dec.3 (PTI): The second ghat road leading to the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala that was closed to vehicular traffic after rain-triggered landslides earlier this week would be opened by this month-end, a temple official said.

With a view to fixing the issue of landslides besides repair works on the route, TTD Board chairman YV Subba reddy held a meeting with experts, the official told PTI.

It would take at least 25 days to complete the repair work, he said.

Since the landslides, traffic was allowed only on the first ghat road amid tight precautionary measures, he said.

From Saturday, the vehicles going to the hills would be allowed to ply more than half of the distance on the second ghat road. After reaching the damaged place on the second ghat road, the vehicles would be diverted through a link road to the first ghat road to reach the shrine atop the hill, the official said.

Before New Year 2022, the damaged road would be repaired and the traffic restored, he added.

