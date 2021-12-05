Left Menu

Nepal calls for seamless linkages between the Himalayas and Indian Ocean

Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal on Sunday said the governments priority is to link Nepals highlands in the Himalayas with the Indian Ocean, while underscoring the need for greater economic and regional cooperation, which would bolster trade and investments in the region.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:06 IST
Nepal calls for seamless linkages between the Himalayas and Indian Ocean
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal on Sunday said the government’s priority is to link Nepal’s highlands in the Himalayas with the Indian Ocean, while underscoring the need for greater economic and regional cooperation, which would bolster trade and investments in the region. Speaking at the Fifth Indian Ocean Conference, IOC 2021 in Abu Dhabi, Paudyal asserted that a land-locked country like Nepal attaches great importance to the Indian Ocean and considered it an economic lifeline. “There is a need for international and regional support for landlocked developing countries to enhance their capacity for reaping the benefits by linking the highlands in Nepal with the Indian Ocean through seamless hardware and software of connectivity,” he said. In the wake of the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Foreign Secretary opined that a more robust vaccine cooperation and sharing of technical knowhow and capacity enhancement should be at the forefront in the region. He also underlined the need to maintain ecological balance to fight climate change, while reiterating Nepal’s commitment to increase the share of clean energy and achieving net-zero carbon emission by 2045, contributing to the region’s ecology. India Foundation and the government of the UAE have jointly organised the conference that has over 200 delegates from 30 countries. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa are some of the high-profile names to participate in this event. The theme of the two-day conference that kicked off on Saturday, is ‘Indian Ocean: Ecology, Economy, Epidemic.’ PTI SBP VM VM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021