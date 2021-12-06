Left Menu

Anganwadi workers' stir in Bhubaneswar over wage hike

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-12-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 19:45 IST
Thousands of Anganwadi workers staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar on Monday over various demands, including wage hike.

The demonstrators were led by the All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers’ Association, which is under the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Shouting slogans against the government, the protesters staged a sit-in at the Lower PMG square, which is near the Assembly where the winter session is going on.

The agitators have a 13-point demand, including recognition as government employees, raising the monthly salary to Rs 21,000 for them and Rs 10,500 for helpers.

They also sought the benefits of the Employee Provident Fund and the Employees' State Insurance.

“The government had earlier met only one demand, which is raising the retirement age to 62,” a protester said.

They threatened to intensify the agitation if the demands were not met.

“We will take it to the block and district level,” another demonstrator said.

