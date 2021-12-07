Left Menu

Dollar Industries finds new JV partner to focus on premium knitwear segment

Dollar Industries on Tuesday said the G.O.A.T Brand Labs has acquired the entire share of Pepe Jeans Europe in a JV company in which the Kolkata-based innerwear major also holds a stake.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:48 IST
Dollar Industries on Tuesday said the G.O.A.T Brand Labs has acquired the entire share of Pepe Jeans Europe in a JV company in which the Kolkata-based innerwear major also holds a stake. Pepe Jeans, which had formed a 50:50 joint venture with Dollar Industries in India in 2017, recently decided to exit the JV entity.

The JV company - Pepe Jeans Innerfashion- was incorporated to market 'Pepe' brand fashion innerwear, loungewear, sleepwear and tracksuits for adults and kids in India and neighbouring markets, it said. The city-based knitwear major will now focus on premiumisation with the new partner for the JV firm.

''The new partner - G.O.A.T Brand Labs - brings in expertise and technology to enhance our direct-to-consumer capabilities. With our JV, we intend to expand our product portfolio with more premium brands,” Dollar Industries managing director Vinod Kumar Gupta said.

Though sales of the JV firm were at Rs 14 crore as against Dollar's turnover of Rs 1,040 crore, the company holds ''immense potential'' to increase its share in the premium segment, he said.

With the new JV partner, the innerwear firm intended to innovate in the e-commerce space and increase direct-to-consumer sales.

G.O.A.T would purchase one crore equity shares of Pepe Innerfashion from Pepe Jeans Europe BV. ''It will also subscribe two per cent of additional non-voting equity shares on the existing and increased paid-up capital,'' the official said. Speaking about the business prospect in FY22, Gupta said the company will aim at 15-20 per cent growth in turnover, and 10-15 per cent in profit over the last fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

