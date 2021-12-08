Left Menu

NEDFi holds Business cum Entrepreneurs Meet at Namchi and Gangtok Branches

The meet was attended by 30 potential and existing entrepreneurs from the Namchi&Jorethang Town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 16:42 IST
NEDFi officials explained in detail various schemes of NEDFi and the new reduced interest rate. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

In order to encourage people, mainly youngsters to go in for entering into entrepreneurship by starting up their own business and to generate employment for others, NEDFi had organised Business cum Entrepreneurs Meet at its Branches [Namchi and Gangtok].

Business cum Entrepreneurs' Meet at Namchi Branch of NEDFi

The meet was attended by 30 potential and existing entrepreneurs from the Namchi&Jorethang Town. During the meet the participants were informed and deliberated upon the various loan schemes of NEDFi highlighting its low-interest rate. They were also briefed about the documentation aspects and loan process of NEDFi along with various initiatives undertaken by NEDFi for development of the region. During the interactive session the participants raised doubts, mainly on setting up & expansion of their existing businesses of homestays, trading activities and agri-allied activities, restaurant etc, and were resolved by the officials

Business cum Entrepreneurs' Meet" at NEDFi Gangtok Branch

Attended by entrepreneurs based out of the East and North Districts of Sikkim. NEDFi officials explained in detail various schemes of NEDFi and the new reduced interest rate. The participants were also briefed on MOVCDNER to encourage organic produce processing units among FPO's.This was followed by an interactive session by the Branch Manager with the participants on various loan related queries like securities, eligibility for loan, documents required, etc. To encourage the prospective clients, cheques were issued to four existing units as part of their disbursement.

(With Inputs from PIB)

