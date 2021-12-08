Left Menu

2 airlines issued show-cause notices for not following Covid guidelines for international arrivals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 08-12-2021 21:38 IST
2 airlines issued show-cause notices for not following Covid guidelines for international arrivals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities here on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to Air India and Vistara for not complying with passenger boarding guidelines issued by the Centre following the emergence of Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

They said four international passengers, one in Air India and three from Vistara, were allowed to board flights without filling their self-declaration forms (SDF).

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on November 30, airlines are directed to allow boarding to only those international passengers who have filled up their personal details on Air Suvidha portal and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

The Vasant Vihar sub-divisional magistrate under New Delhi district has asked the deputy general manager of Air India and the airport manager of Vistara to respond to the show-cause notices within 24 hours ''without fail''.

''Non-compliance shall be viewed seriously, and it would be presumed that the station manager has nothing to say in the matter and action as deemed fit shall be initiated as per relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005; Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws,'' read the notice. PTI MG AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

