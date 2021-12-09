Left Menu

Fire erupts outside Churchgate station in Mumbai; none hurt

A fire broke out outside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.The blaze erupted in a heap of garbage near gate no. The blaze erupted outside the station premises in an area under the civic jurisdiction, a railway official said.The Churchgate station is a terminus on the Mumbai suburban railways western line.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 16:20 IST
Fire erupts outside Churchgate station in Mumbai; none hurt
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out outside the busy Churchgate railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday, but no one was injured, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in a heap of garbage near gate no. 3 on the south end of the station around 1.45 pm, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by around 2.15 pm, the official said.

''No one was hurt in the fire,'' the official said. The blaze erupted outside the station premises in an area under the civic jurisdiction, a railway official said.

The Churchgate station is a terminus on the Mumbai suburban railway's western line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fuel

IndiGo signs agreement with CSIR-IIP to manufacture sustainable aviation fue...

 India
2
Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

Gunfire reported at beach in Mexico's resort of Cancun

 Global
3
Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now available

Video conferencing interoperability for Google Meet with Cisco Webex now ava...

 Global
4
Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions

Google, WHO partner to help developers build secure digital health solutions...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021