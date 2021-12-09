Left Menu

U.S. forecaster sees 95% chance of La Niña prevailing through winter

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 19:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

There is an about 95% chance of La Nina conditions continuing during the Northern Hemisphere winter 2021-22, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

The La Niña weather pattern, characterized by unusually cold temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, was expected to transition to more neutral conditions during the April-June period next year, it added.

