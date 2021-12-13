London stocks muted after Omicron warning
UK's main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate' in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK's main stock indexes were flat on Monday following a warning that the Omicron variant was spreading at a 'phenomenal rate' in Britain, adding to a cautious market mood ahead of an interest rate decision later this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 and the domestically focussed mid-cap index were unchanged, as of 0810 GMT.
Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron coronavirus variant and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday. Wizz Air fell 1% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "reduce". Airlines have called for UK support after Omicron dented recovery hopes, according to a report.
Base metal miners rose 1.7% as copper prices edged higher after top consumer China pledged to focus on economic stability, bolstering demand outlook for the metal. Purplebricks Group slumped 13.9% after the estate agent said it would delay its interim results and warned of a potential financial risk as it found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China ties blamed for Solomon Islands unrest
China study warns of 'colossal' COVID outbreak if it opens up like U.S., France
US misses opportunity to counter China in Solomon Islands
China study warns of 'colossal' COVID outbreak if it opens up like U.S., France
Manish Tewari hits back at Adhir Ranjan, posts screenshots of tweets criticising Centre over China issue