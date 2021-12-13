Left Menu

NGOs form national alliance for strengthening child protection mechanisms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing deep concern over exploitation of children, civil society organisations on Monday launched a national alliance aimed at strengthening protection mechanisms and enforcement of child rights.

The India Child Protection Forum (ICPF) was launched by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi here.

Noted social activist and former IPS officer Amod Kanth has been made the forum’s national convener, according to a joint statement by participating NGOs.

To deliberate on different aspects of child trafficking and sexual abuse, the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation also organised a four-day symposium.

The consultation saw participation of more than 70 civil society organisations, such as Prayas, Shakti Vahini, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Prajwala.

“India Child Protection Forum is the beginning of a bigger resolution, a bigger pledge. The forum has been formed with the objective of fulfilling shared determination, dreams and ideas,” Satyarthi said. It is a coalition of various civil society organisations that will work to end child abuse and child slavery, he said. ''The forum will change the social thinking and policies towards children and will spread the social consciousness. Through the forum, we will try to build an India where no child will be exploited in any way,” Satyarthi said.

Highlighting ICPF's objectives, Kanth said, “The forum will work towards providing social protection to children who are deprived of basic facilities in our country.” “The number of such children in the country is more than three crores. We will try to get those children who are unable to go to school due to social, economic disparities, admitted to schools,” Kanth said. The forum will ensure that children are free from any kind of abuse and exploitation, the former IPS officer said. Other civil society organisations, who are part of ICPF, had independent deliberation on ways to prevent child trafficking and sexual abuse at the grassroots level and discussed challenges posed by new emerging forms of trafficking, including use of online medium. Lawmakers, civil society organisations, heads of agencies and child rights experts also participated in the consultation.

The speakers made multiple important suggestions and pressed for immediate passage of the Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

