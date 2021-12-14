Left Menu

Train services on Mettupalayam-Ooty section cancelled till Dec 21

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:37 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels
Southern Railway on Tuesday extended the cancellation of the Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam (Nilgiris Mountain Rail) train services till December 21.

Rains in the Nilgiris continue to affect the railway tracks on the NMR section and track between Kallar–Coonoor stations continue to get obstructed by landslides, fallen boulders and trees and in view of this, train services were cancelled, an official press release said.

Train No.06136 Mettupalayam–Udhagamandalam special train and Train No.06137 Udhagamandalam–Mettupalayam special trains will remain cancelled till December 21, an official release said here.

However, the services between Coonoor and Udhagamandalam will continue to be operated as usual, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

