JMC Projects raises Rs 99 cr via NCDs

JMC Projects Ltd on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 99 crore via issuance of NCDs on private placement basis.

''...the management committee of the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. December 15, 2021 has allotted 990 unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs)...for an aggregate nominal value of...(Rupees Ninety Nine Crore Only) divided in series A debentures....on private placement basis,'' the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The said NCDs will be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE Ltd.

JMC Projects is an engineering and construction services company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)