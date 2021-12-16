Music producer, 8 others killed in Dominican plane crash

Left Menu

A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Miami crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer Jos ngel Hernndez, the aircrafts operating company reported.Helidosa Aviation Group said on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers.The plane had departed from El Higero airport for Miami shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republics capital, Santo Domingo, the company said.

A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Miami crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, the aircraft's operating company reported.

Helidosa Aviation Group said on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers.

The plane had departed from El Higüero airport for Miami shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic's capital, Santo Domingo, the company said. The company gave no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash.

The airport shut down operations after the accident, cancelling hundreds of flights.

Hernández, 38, better known as “Flow La Movie,” produced Urban Latin songs such as “Te Boté” sung Bad Bunny and Ozuna. He also produced “La Jeepeta” by Nio Garcia, Brray and Juanka and “Wow Remix,” in which artists Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa and Darell participated.

Helidosa Aviation said Hernandez was accompanied by six relatives and colleagues. It identified them as Debbie Von Marie Jimenez Garcia, Keilyan Hernandez, Hayden Hernandez, Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez and Jesiel Yabdiel Silva. The crew members were Luis Alberto Eljuri and Víctor Emilio Herrera, the company said.

