Addverb Technologies launches multi-carton picking mobile robot 'Veloce'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 20:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Robotics and automation firm Addverb Technologies on Thursday announced the launch of its multi-carton picking mobile robot 'Veloce' at the India Warehousing Show (IWS), which allows 100 per cent higher utilisation of space as compared to the conventional storage.

The one-of-its-kind picking robot increases the storage density by higher utilisation of the vertical space and increases the throughput multifold, thereby helping the customer save critical cost on the warehouse space and associated costly rentals, the company said in a statement.

Its application is effective for retail, grocery, fashion & lifestyle and e-commerce warehouses, and allows easy return handling, it stated.

Addverb Technologies has introduced several products to provide automation and robotics solutions for various industries such as e-commerce, health, aviation, retail, grocery, fashion, third-party logistics, pharmaceuticals and auto components.

A goods-to-person, multi-carton picking mobile robot used to store and retrieve cartons, cases and crates, the robot follows a QR-based guided path to navigate around the warehouse and picks only those cases that are required by the operator instead of choosing the whole rack.

The robot can carry up to eight crates and interact with various automation systems, such as picking stations, AMRs, conveyors, and ERP softwares, it said.

With the ongoing pandemic, global supply chains have come under the spotlight, putting warehouse managers under tremendous pressure to maintain a smooth flow of goods and protect employees from getting infected, said Addverb.

Sangeet Kumar, co-founder and CEO of Addverb Technologies, said, ''We are proud to add Veloce to our portfolio of robots. The goods-to-person solution increases the picking efficiency through the ceiling and saves time and improves the capacity of the warehouse.'' The robot increases Addverb's footprint globally in the flexible automation space and through Veloce, it can provide customisable solutions depending on the requirement of the customer and enable faster deployments, Kumar stated.

