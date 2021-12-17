Left Menu

Three passengers from UK test COVID-19 positive in Goa, samples sent for genome sequencing

Three passengers, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom on Friday morning, tested positive for coronavirus and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are infected with the Omicron variant, a state minister said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Three passengers, who arrived in Goa from the United Kingdom on Friday morning, tested positive for coronavirus and their samples were sent for genome sequencing to know whether they are infected with the Omicron variant, a state minister said. In a tweet, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said, ''Three patients tested positive from a flight that arrived today morning from the UK. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, reports awaited.'' These three passengers arrived in the state in the 101st flight under the government's Vande Bharat Mission from London's Heathrow Airport, the Goa airport authorities said. ''101st VBM flight arrived from London @HeathrowAirport today morning at Goa Airport. Int'l Arrival pax undergoes thermal screening and complete exit formalities upon arrival. Team Goa striving to ensure for safe and smooth transit of pax,'' the Goa airport said in a tweet. Information about the total number of passengers in the flight was not available.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

