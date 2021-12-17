RateGain shares list with over 15 pc discount

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd on Friday listed with a discount of over 15 per cent against the issue price of Rs 425.

The stock listed at Rs 364.80, a decline of 14.16 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further tumbled 19.45 per cent to Rs 342.30.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 360, a discount of 15.29 per cent.

The market valuation of the company was at Rs 3,882.79 crore in early trade.

RateGain Travel Technologies' initial share sale was subscribed 17.41 times earlier this month.

The IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 375 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares, and the price band was Rs 405-425 per share.

