Left Menu

Indian School Finance Company to double coverage to 10K schools; targets Rs 500 cr disbursement next fiscal

However, during the pandemic it introduced a zero-cost product for parents so that they could pay the fee for their childrens education.We fund schools in the affordable category in the areas where formal banking is not available.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:10 IST
Indian School Finance Company to double coverage to 10K schools; targets Rs 500 cr disbursement next fiscal
  • Country:
  • India

School-focused NBFC Indian School Finance Company (ISFC) plans to double its coverage to as many as 10,000 schools across the country and disburse loans worth Rs 500 crore in the next fiscal year.

The nearly one-decade old company used to provide funding to private unaided schools in the affordable segment. However, during the pandemic it introduced a zero-cost product for parents so that they could pay the fee for their children's education.

''We fund schools in the affordable category in the areas where formal banking is not available. Under our School Rejuvenation Programme, schools that were affected during the pandemic, we want to see how they can be brought back to the business. ''So, we have completely digitised our business ecosystem from fee collection module to exam management software to content (syllabus) distribution. With this, we want to scale up our customer base to 10,000 schools from 5,000 presently,'' Sandeep Wirkhare, MD & CEO at ISFC, said in an interaction with PTI.

It has developed a tech-enabled ERP (enterprise resource planning) system facilitating end-to-end teacher and salary management besides fee collection module available free of cost to schools. Wirkhare said the company disbursed loans worth Rs 40 crore in the last fiscal year and it is expected to disburse about Rs 60 crore in the current fiscal year.

''We are targeting to raise USD 5-6 million (Rs 38-45 crore) as bridge loan in the next six months, which will be good enough for us to do disbursements of Rs 500 crore in next fiscal year,'' he added.

The company had raised USD 5 million last year from its key investor Gray Matters Capital of the US, which is a impact investor focused on social sector, education and others worldwide.

However, the company will seek funding from a new investor in the latest round of funding as it intends to diversify its equity shareholding, the official said.

ISFC provides funding up to Rs 15 lakh for school infrastructure funding. While the newly introduced zero-cost fee funding to parents has an average ticket size of Rs 20,000-25,000, with a loan tenure of one year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021