Programme supporting India-US S&T-based entrepreneurial initiatives for clean energy announced
- India
A programme to support India-US science and technology-based entrepreneurial initiatives that addresses the development and implementation of next-generation clean and renewable energy, energy storage, and carbon sequestration has been announced.
The programme titled 'Technology-based Energy Solutions: Innovations for Net Zero' constitutes a call for Ignition Grants by the United States-India Science & Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF), in partnership with Social Alpha, a non-profit organisation promoting S&T entrepreneurship. It will identify and support 'technology showstoppers' or promising joint India-US science and technology-based entrepreneurial initiatives in this area, the Science and Technology department said in a statement.
