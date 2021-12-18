Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing -- airline
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 00:04 IST
Southwest Chief Executive Gary Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 after appearing at a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Reuters.
Kelly appeared at the hearing with the CEOs of United Airlines and American Airlines as well as a senior Delta Air Lines executive and the head of a flight attendants union.
