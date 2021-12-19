Left Menu

Turkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model

Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has briefed the country's banking association, BDDK banking watchdog and state bank managers on the government's new low-rates economic model, the association said on Saturday, after the lira currency sank to record lows. The lira fell beyond 17 to the U.S. dollar on Friday after fears mounted of an inflationary spiral, brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's policy in the face of soaring prices.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 00:24 IST
Turkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model

Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has briefed the country's banking association, BDDK banking watchdog and state bank managers on the government's new low-rates economic model, the association said on Saturday, after the lira currency sank to record lows.

The lira fell beyond 17 to the U.S. dollar on Friday after fears mounted of an inflationary spiral, brought on by President Tayyip Erdogan's policy in the face of soaring prices. In a statement, the banking association said the goal of the meeting was to discuss "healthy, consistent growth", adding that developments in the banking sector, as well as the domestic and global economy, had been evaluated.

"Our banks will continue to use their resources to meet the financial needs of households and the real economy, within the free-market mechanism that operates with its rules," it said. Despite criticism from economists and opposition lawmakers, Erdogan has pressed for the monetary easing to boost credit, exports and growth ahead of elections in 2023, prompting the lira to lose 55% of its value against the dollar this year, including nearly 40% in the last month alone.

The sharp depreciation has sent the lira-equivalent value of foreign currency loans soaring, putting pressure on banks' capital adequacy ratios (CAR), which are measured in local currency. Reuters reported on Friday that Turkish authorities are working on possible relief measures for banks caught between the currency crash and capital requirements, including a potential capital injection for state banks.

Earlier on Saturday, Turkey's biggest business group TUSIAD called on the government to abandon the current monetary policy, urging a return to "rules of economic science".

TRENDING

1
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record; Omicron thrives in airways, not lungs; new data on asymptomatic cases and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave': Omicron could put U.S. COVID-19 surge into overdrive and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron rewrites the COVID plan for 2022; 'Tidal wave':...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a historic shift; Soccer-Mueller scores in 400th game as Bayern crush Wolfsburg and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Ben Sulayem's rise to the top marks a hist...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021