CAQM likely to further ease restrictions on construction activities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 19-12-2021 14:18 IST
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is likely to further ease the curbs on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of a significant improvement in the air quality over the last three days, an official said on Sunday.

A decision is likely as early as Monday, he said.

"In view of the significant improvement in the air quality in NCR over the last three days, the CAQM is likely to further liberalise restrictions in the construction sector," the official said.

The commission had on Friday said the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue till further orders.

However, projects related to public utilities, railways, metro, airports and ISBTs, national security, defence, healthcare, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines among others had been exempted.

The central air quality panel had also allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. The commission had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

