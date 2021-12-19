CAQM likely to further ease restrictions on construction activities
- Country:
- India
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is likely to further ease the curbs on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR in view of a significant improvement in the air quality over the last three days, an official said on Sunday.
A decision is likely as early as Monday, he said.
"In view of the significant improvement in the air quality in NCR over the last three days, the CAQM is likely to further liberalise restrictions in the construction sector," the official said.
The commission had on Friday said the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue till further orders.
However, projects related to public utilities, railways, metro, airports and ISBTs, national security, defence, healthcare, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines among others had been exempted.
The central air quality panel had also allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. The commission had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi-NCR
- CAQM
- Delhi
- The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM
ALSO READ
Delhi-NCR: Air quality panel forms 40 flying squads to monitor compliance
CAQM's 'flying squads' inspect 576 sites in Delhi-NCR, 111 units spotted for immediate closure
Pollution: Inspected 1,534 places, issued closure notices to 228 factories, construction sites in Delhi-NCR, panel tells SC
Air quality panel orders immediate closure of 228 units across Delhi-NCR
CAQM allows reopening of schools for classes 6 and above, colleges in Delhi-NCR