Left Menu

23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

Many were taken to a hospital in the nearby beach resort of Puerto Escondido.Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 20-12-2021 05:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 05:13 IST
23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

A pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed Sunday in southern Mexico, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital, authorities said.

The civil defense office in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said people from the town of Santos Reyes Nopala were walking over the bridge to get to a party when the structure failed.

The injured included 12 adults and 11 children. Many were taken to a hospital in the nearby beach resort of Puerto Escondido.

Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes. It was not clear which type of bridge was involved in the collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19; Boxing-Paul wins Woodley rematch with sixth round stoppage and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-New protocols introduced to curb spread of COVID-19...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021