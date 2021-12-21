IMF executive board extends debt service relief for 25 low-income countries
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 03:37 IST
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday its executive board has extended debt service relief for 25 eligible low-income countries.
The approval of the fifth and final tranche of debt service relief totaling about $115 million follows four prior tranches approved in April and October of 2020 and 2021, the IMF said in a statement on Monday.
