Teachmint acqui-hires the Indian arm of Singapore-based startup Teachee

• This marks Teachmint's second acquisition in less than a week • Teachmint recently acquired Teachmore, a course-selling startup, marking their first acquisition in 18 months since inception BANGALORE, India, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachmint, an education infrastructure startup and the creator of India's largest teaching platform, today announced that it has acqui-hired the Indian arm of edtech startup Teachee. Helping educators and creators sell courses online, Teachee was launched in India in October 2020 by Vlight Technology Pte, a Singapore-based company. This comes at the heels of Teachmint's acquisition of Teachmore, a course-selling platform which enables teachers to sell educational products like online courses, live classes, quizzes and more through their own apps and websites.

With this, close to 20 members of Teachee's India team are now a part of Teachmore by Teachmint, strengthening the company's course-selling offering and enabling it's community of millions of teachers to grow their online presence. Teachee's India country manager, Aakash Kasaundhan, has also joined the company as a Senior Director, leading the business growth of Teachmore by Teachmint. This acquisition comes at a time when the Teachee platform is being discontinued globally.

Commenting on Teachmint's second and latest acquisition, Mihir Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Teachmint, said, ''We are very happy to welcome the Teachee team to the Teachmint family. This acqui-hire will aid the expansion of our course-selling offering and help deliver even more value and innovation to our teachers. With the aim of scaling our user base from 10 million to 100 million and beyond, we are laser focused on increasing our team strength and bringing the best talent onboard. This acqui-hire gives us a great boost and we are well positioned to revolutionize the growth and monetization opportunities for educators and creators.'' Aakash Kasaundhan, Senior Director, Business at Teachmore (former India country manager at Teachee), said, ''Teachmint's growth has been phenomenal and it's inspiring to see a company build such state-of-the-art infra solutions for educators across the globe. Our team at Teachee is thrilled to join the Teachmint group and we are definitely stronger together! Despite the discontinuation of Teachee's platform, the teams across the world created truly memorable and outstanding outcomes for thousands of creators and teachers and we are geared up to bring our experience and energy and take Teachmint to new heights.'' Teachmint recently marked its first acquisition by acquiring Teachmore in a cash plus stock deal to expand its course-selling offerings. This follow's Teachmint's series B fundraise of $78 million in October 2021. This gets added to the suite of education-infra products that Teachmint has been offering including Teachmint's mobile teaching app, Teachmint for Institute and Teachmint for developers. With adoption from 10+ million users, 4,000+ educational institutes and multiple international edtech partnerships, Teachmint today is the only solution catering to end-to-end infrastructure needs of educators; from K-12 schools to after-school tutoring to universities and even edtechs.

About Teachmint: Teachmint is an education infrastructure provider and India's largest teaching platform. It was founded in May 2020 by Mihir Gupta, Payoj Jain, Divyansh Bordia and Anshuman Kumar - alumni of IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi with executive experience at OYO, McKinsey, Swiggy and Roposo. The company is reimagining the infrastructure for education through their proprietary classroom technology, which is highly optimized for education providers across the world, including individual teachers, schools, universities and edtech organizations.

Through Teachmint's classroom infrastructure, teachers are able to deliver live online classes, ensure continuous student engagement and automate their admin workflows. Today, the platform is available in 15+ Indian and International languages including English, with 10 million+ teachers & students from 25 countries on its platform.

Teachmint is backed by leading investors such as Rocketship.vc, Vulcan Capital, Learn Capital, Goodwater Capital, Epiq Capital, CM Ventures, Lightspeed India, Better Capital and Titan Capital.

