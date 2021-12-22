Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday gained Rs 53 to Rs 10,950 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery traded higher 0.49 per cent, or Rs 53, to Rs 10,950 per five quintal with an open interest of 46,320 lots.

Analysts said after tracking firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to rise in guar gum prices.

