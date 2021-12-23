Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 23

UK and EU have struck a deal on sharing fish stocks in 2022, while a separate dispute with France over access for its boats in British waters continues. Only five- to 11-year-olds who are vulnerable will be eligible for the BioNTech/Pfizer, Covid jab in the UK, following recommendation from the government's vaccine advisers, despite the medicines regulator approving the shot for all children in the age group.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 06:04 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Novavax jab triggers immune response to Omicron https://on.ft.com/3Jg93HR White House warns Pfizer Covid-19 pill will not be widely available for months https://on.ft.com/3Enw20b

UK and EU strike deal on access to fish stocks in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3EgzY2N Only vulnerable eligible for Covid jab in UK rollout for 5- to 11-year-olds https://on.ft.com/3suOt0y

Overvie Novavax Covid-19 vaccine appears to generate an effective immune response against the Omicron variant, according to preliminary data released by the drugmaker on Wednesday.

White House has warned it will take more than six months to fulfil its initial order for Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill, as officials damped speculation the drug could immediately turn the tables on the pandemic. UK and EU have struck a deal on sharing fish stocks in 2022, while a separate dispute with France over access for its boats in British waters continues.

Only five- to 11-year-olds who are vulnerable will be eligible for the BioNTech/Pfizer, Covid jab in the UK, following recommendation from the government's vaccine advisers, despite the medicines regulator approving the shot for all children in the age group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021