PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 23

Novavax jab triggers immune response to Omicron https://on.ft.com/3Jg93HR White House warns Pfizer Covid-19 pill will not be widely available for months https://on.ft.com/3Enw20b

UK and EU strike deal on access to fish stocks in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3EgzY2N Only vulnerable eligible for Covid jab in UK rollout for 5- to 11-year-olds https://on.ft.com/3suOt0y

Overvie Novavax Covid-19 vaccine appears to generate an effective immune response against the Omicron variant, according to preliminary data released by the drugmaker on Wednesday.

White House has warned it will take more than six months to fulfil its initial order for Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill, as officials damped speculation the drug could immediately turn the tables on the pandemic. UK and EU have struck a deal on sharing fish stocks in 2022, while a separate dispute with France over access for its boats in British waters continues.

Only five- to 11-year-olds who are vulnerable will be eligible for the BioNTech/Pfizer, Covid jab in the UK, following recommendation from the government's vaccine advisers, despite the medicines regulator approving the shot for all children in the age group. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

