Maha: 16 goats killed, 10 injured as truck mows down herd

Sixteen goats died and 10 were injured after a truck ran into a herd on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, a Palghar police station official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Waghoba Khind area and it resulted in a traffic jam on the arterial route for over an hour, he said.

The driver has absconded while the truck has been seized, he added.

