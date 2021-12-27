Left Menu

World Bank to support Vietnam’s recovery through policy reforms

The US$221.5-million-credit is a budget support operation and comes in the form of concessional terms for a period of 30 years with a grace period of five years.

World Bank | Hanoi | Updated: 27-12-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 10:49 IST
World Bank to support Vietnam’s recovery through policy reforms
The government has moved quickly in recent months on the implementation of these reforms. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

The Government of Vietnam and the World Bank has signed an agreement for financing of US$221.5 million to support Vietnam's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic through policy reforms aimed at improving financial inclusion and spurring greater environmental resilience.

"In the spirit of our long-term, trusted and productive partnership, we are proud to support Vietnam at the time when the economy is recovering from the biggest shock of the past decades and when so many uncertainties remain around the pandemic," said World Bank Country Director for Vietnam Carolyn Turk. "I believe that the range of policy actions supported by this operation will not only create a strong foundation for the immediate recovery from the COVID-19 crisis but also benefit Vietnam in the longer run."

The US$221.5-million-credit is a budget support operation and comes in the form of concessional terms for a period of 30 years with a grace period of five years. It encourages policy reforms under two pillars.

The first supports an inclusive economic recovery by easing the tax burden on businesses, improving access to financial assistance among vulnerable groups, reducing gender gaps in the workplace, and promoting financial inclusion.

The second pillar contributes to greening trade policies, accelerating the adoption of e-government, and increasing the uptake of renewable energy.

The government has moved quickly in recent months on the implementation of these reforms. The approval of mobile money licenses and the roll out of electronic invoice systems in the country's largest municipalities are examples of this. The pace of reform is expected to accelerate as part of the recovery package to be discussed at the National Assembly next week.

The credit is provided through the World Bank's International Development Association (IDA), the Bank's concessional lending window for low-income countries.

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
4
COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

COVID-19: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021