We ensured Zoji mountain pass kept open post Dec 31: BRO

The Border Roads Organisation BRO said on Tuesday that it has ensured that the Zoji mountain pass, which links Ladakh with the rest of the country, is kept open after December 31 for the first time ever.Last year, the pass was kept open till December 31, the BROs statement noted. Thus, besides snow clearance, the axis is subjected to maintenance on a daily basis to keep it road worthy, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BROindia)
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Tuesday that it has ensured that the Zoji mountain pass, which links Ladakh with the rest of the country, is kept open after December 31 for the first time ever.

Last year, the pass was kept open till December 31, the BRO's statement noted. T he pass was then opened when the winter season was over.

The BRO said it embarked on the journey to better its own record by reorganising and adding a few more snow clearance detachments and equipment.

''Ladakh administration and the locals lauded the efforts that this additional window reduces the logistic burden on the UT (union territory) administration and helps the local inhabitants to stock additional rations and supplies to brave the impending harsh winters,'' it mentioned.

In the first three days of 2022, about 178 vehicles have been able to transit through the pass by the collective assistance of the BRO and the police, it noted. The numbers are considered significant because with the temperatures plummeting to minus 20 degree centigrade, the road is subject to extreme frosting with blizzard like conditions, which can lead to accidents, it mentioned. Thus, besides snow clearance, the axis is subjected to maintenance on a daily basis to keep it road worthy, it said.

