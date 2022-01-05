Left Menu

No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended after being vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.Stating that it has received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500mg tablets along with Covaxin for children, the company clarified that such a step was not required.No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin, Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it asserted.Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent individuals report side effects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:28 IST
No painkillers or paracetamol recommended after Covaxin jab: Bharat Biotech
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said no painkillers or paracetamol are recommended after being vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Stating that it has received feedback that certain immunisation centres are recommending taking three paracetamol 500mg tablets along with Covaxin for children, the company clarified that such a step was not required.

''No paracetamol or painkillers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin,'' Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin, it asserted.

''Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended only after you consult a physician,'' the company said.

Last month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years would start from January 3.

Subsequently, India opened up vaccination for the 15-18 years age-group on Monday and so far over 85 lakh beneficiaries in the category have received the first shot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022