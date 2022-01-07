Drugs worth several crores of rupees seized, 5 arrested in Assam
Five alleged inter-state peddlers have been arrested here in two incidents for possessing drugs worth several crores of rupees, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.
In a series of tweets, Sarma said that Guwahati Police, under the leadership of Joint Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta, carried out multiple operations and arrested the culprits.
''@GuwahatiPol strikes again! In a major op, a special squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta intercepted a truck, and nabbed two members of an interstate drugs supply network. The squad has seized 70,000 World is Yours tablets. Well done. Keep it up,'' he tweeted.
A senior officer of Guwhati Police told PTI that the tablets are valued at around Rs 1.5 crore in the international market.
''Continuing its ops @GuwahatiPol Spcl Squad led by JCP Partha Mahanta nabs 3 more interstate drugs dealers; one truck, one i20, cash, mobile phones seized. Total 5 interstate drugs dealers arrested. Drugs worth several crores seized in last 8 hrs. Well done,'' he said in another Twitter post.
