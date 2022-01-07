Bane becomes boon, COVID-19 pandemic ups employee output levels: Jitendra Singh

Though COVID-19 came as a curse, it also brought some virtues in terms of increasing efficiency levels of employees in the Department of Personnel, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the 24th national conference on e-Governance here, the Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, said though at times employees' output remain the same even when the physical attendance was just 25 percent some times during lockdown periods.

''So Covid which came as a curse or adversity also carried some of its virtues… throughout the Covid, this is almost two years since the pandemic, at least in the Department of Personnel the office work did not suffer even for a single day. It must be the case in other ministries as well…We were working more than in any non-Covid times,'' Jitendra Singh said.

He further said as far as the efficiency of the Central Secretariat is concerned, the government aims to reduce the journey of the files from the earlier seven to eight levels to just three, by using online more optimally.

''And if I just cite the figures over 27 lakh e-files are currently operational in the Central Secretariat in the government of India and physical files have been reduced to just 10 Lakh. Though we may not have gained absolute paperless we have gone nearly paperless. And this and this motivation is gone across the ministries,'' the Union Minister added.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, who also spoke at the inaugural session, requested Jitendra Singh to reconsider the proposal of setting up the Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) project in Hyderabad which was envisaged by the UPA Government and subsequently scrapped during the present NDA regime.

He also urged the Union Minister to sanction two more Electronic Manufacturing Clusters to Telangana and also sought an Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) for the city which is fast becoming a hub for aerospace technology and research.

