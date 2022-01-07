BMC modifies guideline for passengers de-boarding in Bhubaneswar

In a partial modification of its earlier order, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Friday said RT-PCR tests of passengers deboarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport will be done on those who do not carry reports of their tests and not on all. The passengers will be required to show reports of RT-PCR test conducted 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Bhubaneswar, the modified order said. Physical distancing norms should be followed while de-boarding and passengers who are found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility of the BMC, it said. The BMC has set up a testing facility at the airport.

The civic body in its January 6 order had said that all passengers deboarding at Bhubaneswar airport, barring those in transit, will have to undergo an RT-PCR test from Friday.

Passengers whose destination is Bhubaneswar will have to isolate themselves till the result of their RT-PCR test. The usual protocol will be followed in case the report is positive, the order said.

Meanwhile, Odisha on Friday registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months with 2,703 people testing positive for the virus.

