BRIEF-Take-Two And Zynga To Combine Diversified Mobile Publishing Platform

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc: * TAKE-TWO AND ZYNGA TO COMBINE, BRINGING TOGETHER BEST-IN-CLASS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTIES AND A MARKET-LEADING, DIVERSIFIED MOBILE PUBLISHING PLATFORM, TO ENHANCE POSITIONING AS A GLOBAL LEADER IN INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

* ZYNGA - TAKE-TWO TO ACQUIRE ALL OUTSTANDING SHARES OF ZYNGA FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF $9.86 PER SHARE * ZYNGA INC - DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $12.7 BILLION

* ZYNGA INC - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO DELIVER APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION OF ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES WITHIN FIRST TWO YEARS AFTER CLOSING * ZYNGA INC - TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO DELIVER MORE THAN $500 MILLION OF ANNUAL NET BOOKINGS OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME

* ZYNGA INC - TAKE-TWO WILL ACQUIRE OF ZYNGA IN A CASH AND STOCK TRANSACTION * ZYNGA INC - ZYNGA STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE $3.50 IN CASH AND $6.36 IN SHARES OF TAKE-TWO COMMON STOCK FOR EACH SHARE OF ZYNGA

* ZYNGA INC - TAKE-TWO HAS RECEIVED COMMITTED FINANCING OF $2.7 BILLION FROM J.P. MORGAN * ZYNGA INC - TAKE-TWO'S STRAUSS ZELNICK WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO, MANAGEMENT TEAM OF TAKE-TWO WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO

* ZYNGA INC - TAKE-TWO INTENDS TO FUND CASH COMPONENT OF TRANSACTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET & PROCEEDS OF NEW DEBT ISSUANCE * ZYNGA INC - CO'S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL DRIVE STRATEGIC DIRECTION FOR TAKE-TWO'S MOBILE EFFORTS

* ZYNGA - CURRENT TAKE-TWO STOCKHOLDERS WILL OWN BETWEEN 67.2% AND 70.4% AND CURRENT ZYNGA STOCKHOLDERS TO OWN BETWEEN 29.6% AND 32.8% OF COMBINED CO * ZYNGA INC - CO'S MANAGEMENT TEAM WILL OVERSEE INTEGRATION, AND DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS OF COMBINED ZYNGA AND T2 MOBILE GAMES BUSINESS

* ZYNGA INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY TAKE-TWO AND ZYNGA BOARDS OF DIRECTORS * ZYNGA INC - COMBINED ZYNGA AND T2 MOBILE GAMES BUSINESS, WILL OPERATE UNDER ZYNGA BRAND AS ITS OWN LABEL WITHIN TAKE-TWO

* ZYNGA INC - EACH DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TAKE-TWO AND ZYNGA HAVE ENTERED INTO VOTING AGREEMENTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION * ZYNGA INC - TAKE-TWO WILL EXPAND ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION TO ADD TWO MEMBERS FROM ZYNGA'S BOARD

* ZYNGA INC - MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A "GO-SHOP" PROVISION UNDER WHICH ZYNGA MAY ACTIVELY SOLICIT, RECEIVE, ENTER NEGOTIATIONS WITH PARTIES

