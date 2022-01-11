Adani Power board appoints Shersingh B Khyalia as its CEO

Adani Power's board on Tuesday approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as the company's chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from January 11, 2022.

''Board of directors of the company, at its meeting held on January 11, 2022, has considered and approved the appointment of Shersingh B Khyalia as a chief executive officer of the company with effect from January 11, 2022,'' according to a BSE filing.

According to the filing, Shersingh B Khyalia is not related inter-se to any of the directors of the company.

Shersingh B Khyalia is a Chartered Accountant and brings with him over 32 years of experience in managing a complex business in the power industry, including generation, transmission, and distribution.

His experience spans power trading, legal, regulatory and commercial, finance & accounts, and PPA management aspects of the power business.

Earlier, Khyalia has worked as the managing director in Gujarat Power Corporation, where he got experience in the renewable power sector especially the development of ultra mega renewable parks.

During his almost three decades of service in the power sector, he has been a director on the boards of Power Exchange (India) Ltd, Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Ltd, Dakshin Gujarat Company Ltd, Madhya Gujarat Company Ltd, Dakshin Haryana Distribution Company Ltd, and Gujarat Green Revolution Ltd.

