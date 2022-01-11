Left Menu

BRIEF-AF KLM operated flight to Bamako on Tuesday, says it is monitoring Mali security situation

Air France-KLM :

* SAYS IT OPERATED A FLIGHT TO BAMAKO ON TUESDAY AND THAT IT PLANS TO OPERATE ANOTHER FLIGHT ON WEDNESDAY

* SAYS IT IS MONITORING SECURITY SITUATION IN MALI IN REAL TIME UPDATE 5-Sanctions-hit Mali facing isolation as neighbours cancel flights (Paris Newsroom)

