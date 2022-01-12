ADB partners with Creador V for investments in companies in South and Southeast Asia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $60 million equity investment in Creador V L.P. (Creador V), a private equity fund managed by investment firm Creador, for investments in companies in South and Southeast Asia that will create new jobs, increase tax revenues, and improve access to health and financial services.

Creador V will provide growth capital primarily to middle-market companies operating in business services, consumer goods and services, health care, pharmaceuticals, financial services, and manufacturing in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Viet Nam. Creador may also selectively consider investments to support businesses in Bangladesh, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

"Creador has evolved into one of the leading institutional private equity platforms in Southeast Asia," said ADB Private Sector Investment Funds and Special Initiatives Division Director Janette Hall. "ADB is proud to continue our partnership with Creador as they remain focused on markets and sectors where ADB seeks to build out our equity portfolio."

This is ADB's third investment in a Creador-managed fund following investments in Creador III, L.P. in 2016, and Creador IV, L.P. in 2018. As part of ADB's investment, Creador will adopt gender initiatives to promote greater financial inclusion of women through investments.

Creador was established in 2011 and has since successfully launched five private equity funds, totaling approximately $2 billion in committed capital as of December 2021. It employs 50 professionals across five offices in developing Asia.