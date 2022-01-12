Left Menu

Lithuania terminates state-owned railways contract to transport Belarus potash

Lithuania's government on Wednesday terminated the agreement signed by the state-run railway to transport potash from sanctions-hit Belarus from Feb. 1, signalling its wish that Belarus ceases using Lithuania to export the crop nutrient.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:55 IST
Lithuania terminates state-owned railways contract to transport Belarus potash
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's government on Wednesday terminated the agreement signed by the state-run railway to transport potash from sanctions-hit Belarus from Feb. 1, signalling its wish that Belarus ceases using Lithuania to export the crop nutrient. "This is just first step towards stopping potash transport", transport minister Marius Skuodis told reporters after the government meeting.

The 2018 railways agreement goes against national security interests, which is legal grounds for its termination, the government said. Belaruskali, one of the world's largest producers of the potassium salt, which plays a vital role in crop health, uses Lithuania's Klaipeda port to export the Minsk's main foreign currency earner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

Two die, five missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022