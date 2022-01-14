Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 14

Headlines UK heavy industry unlikely to get government help with high energy prices https://on.ft.com/3Fppi2o Shell climate case winner targets dozens more companies https://on.ft.com/3FDMYAh Google bets on return to office with $1 billion purchase of London building https://on.ft.com/3Gu87xJ Overview The British industry reacted with dismay as the government signalled that it had little appetite to provide immediate financial support to energy intensive users who are struggling with soaring electricity and gas prices.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 06:00 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK heavy industry unlikely to get government help with high energy prices https://on.ft.com/3Fppi2o Shell climate case winner targets dozens more companies https://on.ft.com/3FDMYAh

Google bets on return to office with $1 billion purchase of London building https://on.ft.com/3Gu87xJ Overview

The British industry reacted with dismay as the government signalled that it had little appetite to provide immediate financial support to energy intensive users who are struggling with soaring electricity and gas prices. The environmental group that won a landmark court case against Royal Dutch Shell last year has warned 30 multinationals to slash their emissions or risk legal action, as pressure mounts on the private sector to comply with global climate goals.

Google said it will spend $1 billion to buy its office building near London's Tottenham Court Road, in a bet on its employees coming back to work. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
2
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
3
Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futures ETF

Torus Kling Blockchain IFSC along with India INX plans to launch crypto futu...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider picks up speed; Explainer-What could Novak Djokovic face next in Australia visa fight and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-FIA probe into 2021 Formula One decider pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022