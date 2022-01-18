PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- The British government should fix post-Brexit red tape over customs and trade processes and issue more visas to address labour shortages, according to the British Chambers of Commerce. - The UK is exploring a radical intervention in the power market under which the state would make payments to energy suppliers when wholesale gas prices rise sharply in a bid to soften the blow to consumers.

- The BBC has been blindsided by one the toughest funding settlements in the public sector, that will force cuts with implications for the broadcaster’s output, staffing and ambition. - Unilever is facing a growing investor backlash against its 50 billion pounds ($68.25 billion) bid for the consumer health unit of GSK, as its share price tumbled to its lowest level in nearly five years.

- Atlantia, the Benetton-controlled Italian infrastructure group at the centre of the Genoa bridge disaster, has won a 950 million euros ($1.08 billion) bid to acquire a Siemens unit that operates traffic lights in more than 600 cities around the world. ($1 = 0.7327 pounds) ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

