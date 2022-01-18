PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Headlines - UK should fix Brexit red tape, says trade group https://on.ft.com/3KnEosE - UK looks at payments to energy suppliers to shield consumers from high bills https://on.ft.com/3A7KqsJ - BBC output and services under threat from licence fee freeze https://on.ft.com/33qJgg8 - Unilever faces mounting investor backlash over bid for GSK consumer health unit https://on.ft.com/3FwEkDz - Atlantia wins 950 mln euros bid to acquire Siemens' traffic lights division https://on.ft.com/3fyLAnN Overview - The British government should fix post-Brexit red tape over customs and trade processes and issue more visas to address labour shortages, according to the British Chambers of Commerce.
- The British government should fix post-Brexit red tape over customs and trade processes and issue more visas to address labour shortages, according to the British Chambers of Commerce. - The UK is exploring a radical intervention in the power market under which the state would make payments to energy suppliers when wholesale gas prices rise sharply in a bid to soften the blow to consumers.
- The BBC has been blindsided by one the toughest funding settlements in the public sector, that will force cuts with implications for the broadcaster’s output, staffing and ambition. - Unilever is facing a growing investor backlash against its 50 billion pounds ($68.25 billion) bid for the consumer health unit of GSK, as its share price tumbled to its lowest level in nearly five years.
- Atlantia, the Benetton-controlled Italian infrastructure group at the centre of the Genoa bridge disaster, has won a 950 million euros ($1.08 billion) bid to acquire a Siemens unit that operates traffic lights in more than 600 cities around the world. ($1 = 0.7327 pounds) ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
