Three Navy personnel killed in explosion on INS Ranvir at Mumbai dockyard

Three Navy personnel were killed and 11 injured in an explosion on-board the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Ranvir at the Naval dockyard in Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said. The incident took place at 4.30 pm, they added.

''In an unfortunate incident today at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, three naval personnel succumbed to injuries caused by an explosion in an internal compartment on-board INS Ranvir,'' the statement by the Indian Navy said.

The ship's crew responded immediately and brought the situation under control quickly, it added.

''Three sailors have been killed and 11 injured due to the incident. The names (of the victims) will be made public after informing the families about the incident,'' an official said.

As per the Navy's statement, no major ''material damage'' was reported.

''INS Ranvir was on cross-coast operational deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November 2021 and was due to return to the base port shortly,'' it said.

A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)