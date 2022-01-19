Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 291 points

Equity indices opened in red on Wednesday with Sensex down by 291.40 points and Nifty down by 81.10 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 291.40 points or 0.48 per cent at 60463.46 at 9.19 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18031.90 at 9.19 am, down by 81.10 points or 0.45 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors that were trading low including information technology, realty, healthcare among others. (ANI)

