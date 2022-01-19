Left Menu

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

19-01-2022
Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 8.5 to Rs 1,209 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for January delivery moved up by Rs 8.5 or 0.71 percent, to Rs 1,209 per 10 kg in 14,725 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

