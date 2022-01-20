Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to confer the highest state award 'Arunachal Ratna' on Late K A A Raja, the first Lt Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, for his immense and unforgettable contributions to the socio-economic and political development of the frontier state.

Commemorating the launch of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh as an independent identity, the cabinet meeting which was held at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district decided to provide financial assistance to 500 top performing women Self Help Groups through fixed deposit of Rs 1 lakh each to strengthen social capital base and take up economic activities.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also decided to provide financial assistance to 300 Primary Level Federations through capital subsidy deposit of Rs 2 lakh each for procurement of goods transport vehicle for use by their respective constituent SHGs, a communiqué from the CMO said.

The state cabinet also agreed to formulate district level Good Governance Index through engaging an experienced knowledge partner for strengthening all round development and improve ease of living of the citizens.

It also decided to identify and select 50 existing government schools based on professionally determined criteria for being developed as ‘Golden Jubilee Model Schools’ subject to maximum ceiling of Rs 12 crore expenditure per school at an estimated cost and allocation of Rs 500 crore approximately.

Among other important decisions, the cabinet resolved to complete and inaugurate 365 physical infrastructure projects within the Golden Jubilee year period from January 20, 2022 to 20 January 20, 2023.

It also decided to provide recognition through a sum of Rs 2 lakh as 'Golden Jubilee Merit Award' to any Arunachalee student completing class 12 Board examination from schools of the state on qualifying National Level Entrance Examination and securing admission to IITs, IIMs, NLUs and AIIMS.

The cabinet agreed to establish Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure Financing Authority to meet development needs of the state.

It also decided to provide an additional fixed deposit of Rs 5000 as top-up amount over the existing Rs 20,000 under the ‘Dulari Kanya Scheme’ to ‘Golden Jubilee Daughters’ who are born between January 20, 2022 and January 20, 2023 and are fully immunized, the communiqué added.

