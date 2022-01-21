CGI is recognized as a Top Employer 2022 in India

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been certified as a Top Employer India 2022 by the Top Employers Institute for its exceptional workforce planning, career and succession management, culture, learning and development, and leadership development.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their HR (Human Resources) Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six (6) HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Well-being and Diversity & Inclusion and more. Being certified as a Top Employer reflects CGI's commitment to providing an environment that offers member-friendly HR policies and people practices.

''Guided by our dream, CGI strives to create an environment in which we enjoy working together and, as owners, contribute to building a company we can be proud of,'' said, George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. ''Our recognition as a Top Employer is a testament of our aspiration and commitment to be an organization that fosters trusted relationships with our professionals, clients and shareholders.'' Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink, says, ''Reflecting on the demanding year that has, like the year before it, impacted organisations across the world, CGI has continued to show that it prioritizes maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace. They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce.'' The programme has certified and recognised more than 1,857 Top Employers in 123 countries/regions across five continents.

About Top Employers Institute Top Employers Institute is a global authority recognizing excellence in People Practices. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified and recognised as an employer of choice. For more information, visit www.top-employers.com.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731117/CGI_Logo.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731112/Top_Employer.jpg PWR PWR

