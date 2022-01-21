IMF's Georgieva says more than central bankers need to fight inflation

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday it is not just central bankers who need to fight inflation, but other policy makers as well, including through boosting vaccinations to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva told a World Economic Forum virtual panel that the U.S. Federal Reserve "is acting responsibly because inflation in the United States is turning into an economic and social concern."

